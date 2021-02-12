Advertisement

Portion of West “A” Street to Close Wednesday

(123RF)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West “A” Street will be closed from South Coddington Avenue to Southwest 27th Street beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. All intersections in the work area will remain open, with a reduced speed of 25 miles per hour. The closure is for sanitary sewer work and roundabout construction for the West “A” Street Improvement Project being done to improve traffic flow, connectivity and efficiency in this area. The work is scheduled to be completed in early summer.

Drivers are urged to avoid the work area by using Southwest 27th Street, West South Street and South Coddington Avenue. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution around the work zone.

For more information on the West “A” Street Improvement Project, contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or email him at gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

