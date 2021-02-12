Star-studded Heartland Hoops Classic scheduled for Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Basketball fans across Nebraska are in for a treat on Saturday. The state’s top two teams are playing in Grand Island, but not against each other. Instead, Bellevue West and Millard North are scheduled to face prestigious out-of-state opponents that rank among the top teams nationally. The Thunderbirds will face Sunrise Christian Academy (KS), while Millard North draws Oak Hill Academy (VA).

The high-profile match-ups highlight the day-long event at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/16721

The 8-game basketball bonanza also features Top 150 recruit Isaac Traudt of Grand Island.

HEARTLAND HOOPS CLASSIC SCHEDULE

8:00am - Mullen vs. Loomis

9:40am - Elkhorn North vs. St. Paul

11:20am - Ashland-Greenwood vs. Northwest

1:00pm - Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Grand Island

3:45pm - BRLD vs. Auburn

5:30pm - GICC vs. Lincoln Pius X

7:15pm - Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. Bellevue West

9:00pm - Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Millard North

