Advertisement

Star-studded Heartland Hoops Classic scheduled for Saturday

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Basketball fans across Nebraska are in for a treat on Saturday. The state’s top two teams are playing in Grand Island, but not against each other. Instead, Bellevue West and Millard North are scheduled to face prestigious out-of-state opponents that rank among the top teams nationally. The Thunderbirds will face Sunrise Christian Academy (KS), while Millard North draws Oak Hill Academy (VA).

The high-profile match-ups highlight the day-long event at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/16721

The 8-game basketball bonanza also features Top 150 recruit Isaac Traudt of Grand Island.

HEARTLAND HOOPS CLASSIC SCHEDULE

8:00am - Mullen vs. Loomis

9:40am - Elkhorn North vs. St. Paul

11:20am - Ashland-Greenwood vs. Northwest

1:00pm - Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Grand Island

3:45pm - BRLD vs. Auburn

5:30pm - GICC vs. Lincoln Pius X

7:15pm - Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. Bellevue West

9:00pm - Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Millard North

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
LFR: Overloaded circuit cause of fire that destroyed mobile home
Baby dies following attack by family dog

Latest News

Lexi Sun is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Sun leads Huskers in sweep over Rutgers
Iowa's Caitlin Clark attempts a shot in the Hawkeyes' 88-81 win over Nebraska in Lincoln.
Huskers can’t keep pace with Iowa in 88-81 loss
HS Basketball Highlights (Feb. 11)
HS Basketball Highlights (Feb. 11)
Auburn's Ryan Binder runs down the court after scoring in the Bulldogs' 47-20 win over Lincoln...
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 11)