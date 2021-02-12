Advertisement

Sun leads Huskers in sweep over Rutgers

Lexi Sun is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lexi Sun had a match-high 17 kills, while Lauren Stivrins added 11 slams to help the 4th-ranked Huskers sweep Rutgers on Friday (25-18, 25-21, 25-19). Nebraska controlled most of the match to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Sun had one of the best offensive performances of her Husker career in the victory. The senior outside hitter finished with a .484 hitting percentage. As a team, the Huskers hit .320 against the under-sized Scarlet Knights.

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames recorded a double-double with 37 assists and 10 digs.

The Huskers return to action on Saturday with another match-up against Rutgers. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) and be televised on BTN.

