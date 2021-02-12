Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
LFR: Overloaded circuit cause of fire that destroyed mobile home
Baby dies following attack by family dog

Latest News

Lexi Sun is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Sun leads Huskers in sweep over Rutgers
NSEA asking state to prioritize vaccine for educators
Portion of West “A” Street to Close Wednesday
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers say Democratic impeachers just want vengeance