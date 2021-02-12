Weather Alert Day: Bitter cold temperatures with chances for snow Friday through the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - a weather disturbance will bring mostly cloudy skies and the chance for snow, mainly Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. At this time it looks like the Lincoln area will see 2 or 3 inches of snow with this first round by Saturday morning. Highs Friday afternoon will be 1 degree above zero, however, a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph will make it feel like it’s 10 to 25 below at times.

Bitter cold temperatures expected on Friday. Wind chill values will remain well below zero through out the day. (1011 Weather Team)

Saturday will be very cold with variable clouds and the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers. High temperature around 4 above and a north wind at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill values from -15 to -25 Saturday morning. The next disturbance will begin to move into the region Saturday night bringing another round of snow. Lows Saturday night will drop to around 8 below zero. Snow will be possible on Sunday, but it looks to be fairly light with perhaps 1 to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Total snowfall Friday through Sunday evening will be around 2 to 5 inches. High temperature on Sunday will be 2 below zero and the Sunday night low dropping to 17 below zero.

Periods of snow expected Friday through the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

Snow likely Friday into Saturday morning. Another round of snow Saturday night and Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values. (1011 Weather Team)

Dangerous wind chill values as low as 30 below zero Friday morning and Saturday morning. (1011 Weather Team)

Monday will be bitterly cold with the high only around 3 below with a few flurries possible. The low Monday night into early Tuesday morning could be a record breaking low of 20 degrees below zero. Tuesday will still be cold, but at least we could warm up to 1 above zero Tuesday afternoon.

The warming trend continues on Wednesday and Thursday. The high on Thursday will be in the lower teens and the upper teens on Thursday. Forecast models indicate the possibility of low to mid 30s for highs by next weekend.

Bitterly cold temperatures through Tuesday. Signs of a warm up by the end of next week. (1011 Weather Team)

