Weather Alert Day: More cold and more snow into the weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More dangerous cold and more areas of snow are expected as we head into the weekend and early next week. In fact, as cold as it’s been over the past week, even colder conditions are expected late this weekend and into early next week.

A system moving out of the Rockies will continue to bring areas of snow across the state through the rest of Friday and into early Saturday morning before we see a break in the snowfall. Another round of snow is then expected to move across the state as we head towards Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. Through the weekend, western Nebraska looks to pick up the highest snowfall amounts, with total snowfall accumulations between 4″ and 8″. Lighter amounts are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with 2″ to 5″ of snow through Sunday night.

Areas of light snow are possible very early on Saturday before we see a brief break from the snowfall. Another round of light snow is expected to move through the state Saturday night into Sunday.(KOLN)
Snowfall accumulations Friday through Sunday evening.(1011 Weather Team)
Snow likely Friday into Saturday morning. Another round of snow Saturday night and Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values.(1011 Weather Team)

Dangerously cold conditions will continue through this weekend and into early next week. Wind Chill Advisories cover the entire state - save for Dakota and Dixon Counties in northeastern Nebraska - as we head into Saturday. Wind chill temperatures between -15° and -30° will be possible to start the weekend.

Dangerous wind chills Friday through the weekend.(1011 Weather Team)

Into early next week, with actual temperatures not likely climbing above 0° and with morning lows between -15° and -30°, wind chill readings could fall to between -30° and -45° on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Frostbite and hypothermia could be realized in just minutes with wind chill readings that cold.

The coldest stretch of weather so far this week will head our way this weekend into early next week.(KOLN)
Dangerous wind chills will continue into the weekend and early next week. Wind chill temperatures could reach to between -30° and -45° early next week!(KOLN)

Temperatures will begin to moderate and “warm up” by Wednesday with temperatures climbing back to the lower teens. Thursday could see highs in the upper teens to lower 20s, with temperatures finally returning to the lower 30s by Friday into next weekend.

