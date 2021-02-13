Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

10th St. & Van Dorn St.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Forty plow crews are nearly done removing minor snow accumulations on arterial streets, bus and school routes. Twenty crews will remain on patrol today applying a salt/sand mix to trouble spots. Additional crews are standing by to address possible new snow accumulation Sunday.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches is possible. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon today. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are possible.

Weather conditions: Cloudy

Street conditions: Streets are partially to fully snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and expect delays.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

