Advertisement

Crete’s John Larsen becomes all-time winningest coach in girls basketball

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Larsen built an empire at Lincoln Southeast winning nine state championships in girls basketball. Now, the head coach at Crete he’s already won one, and Friday night he’s going for history.

The Cardinals hosted Aurora as Larsen went for win 627 which would make him the winningest coach in Nebraska girls basketball history.

The Cardinals were down by two at half, but with a strong defensive effort they outscored Aurora 17-3 in the second half.

As soon as the buzzer sounded the fans got to their feet celebrating Larsen. Former players of his were also in attendance, and his current seniors gave him a trophy.

“I’m very appreciative of Crete schools and the Crete community,” John Larsen said after the win. “They’ve been very supportive. They’ve been behind me and I owe a great deal to them. I want to thank all the players for all their hard work.. without them this wouldn’t be successful.”

“To think that he’s coaching me.. that he’s coaching our team... it’s an honor for us, but we’re also really excited for him,” Hannah Newton a Crete Senior said.

10/11 NOW asked Larsen if he thought he’d be here 40 years ago when he started coaching, he chuckled and said he never thought he’d be coaching girls basketball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
Baby dies following attack by family dog
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
LFR: Overloaded circuit cause of fire that destroyed mobile home

Latest News

Highlights and scores from Friday night
HS Basketball Highlights (Feb. 12)
Larsen a legend in the record books
Larsen a legend in the record books
High School Basketball Generic Logo
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 12)
Live Pregame Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois
Live Pregame Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois