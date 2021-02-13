Crete’s John Larsen becomes all-time winningest coach in girls basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Larsen built an empire at Lincoln Southeast winning nine state championships in girls basketball. Now, the head coach at Crete he’s already won one, and Friday night he’s going for history.

The Cardinals hosted Aurora as Larsen went for win 627 which would make him the winningest coach in Nebraska girls basketball history.

The Cardinals were down by two at half, but with a strong defensive effort they outscored Aurora 17-3 in the second half.

As soon as the buzzer sounded the fans got to their feet celebrating Larsen. Former players of his were also in attendance, and his current seniors gave him a trophy.

“I’m very appreciative of Crete schools and the Crete community,” John Larsen said after the win. “They’ve been very supportive. They’ve been behind me and I owe a great deal to them. I want to thank all the players for all their hard work.. without them this wouldn’t be successful.”

“To think that he’s coaching me.. that he’s coaching our team... it’s an honor for us, but we’re also really excited for him,” Hannah Newton a Crete Senior said.

10/11 NOW asked Larsen if he thought he’d be here 40 years ago when he started coaching, he chuckled and said he never thought he’d be coaching girls basketball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.