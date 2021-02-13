Culler Middle School students get creative with celebrating Black History Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Teachers and students at Culler Middle School are getting creative with how they’re celebrating Black History Month.

For the past two weeks they’ve been decorating classroom doors with the theme of Black History Month. It started last year with only a couple doors and this year they have nearly 40.

Designs varied from Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to fists fitting like a puzzle and various drawings from students. Friday, Nearly 600 students casted votes for their favorite doors.

“Everybody just jumped on board and it’s been really exciting,” said Kim Rathe, sixth grade teacher. “The kids have participated and just to see them walk around and to see them reflected on our doors I think is really powerful for them.”

The winning teacher gets to have one class covered as a prize. Culler Middle School also has created a unity program to help with equity. They said they don’t plan to take the decorations down anytime soon.

