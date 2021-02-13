Flu cases plummet under COVID-19 precautions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Flu cases in Nebraska are all but nonexistent this year as positive cases that would usually be well into the thousands have yet to break 200.

Infectious disease specialists said it every year leading up to flu season; wash your hands, clean surfaces often, and take precautions. But COVID has made those practices an everyday occurrence, and it’s showing in those flu case numbers.

Across the entire state, only 18 new positive flu cases were identified this week. Compared to last year, as of early February, there were 182 cases.

Last flu season there were more than 19,000 cases.

So far more than 32,000 tests have had a positivity rate of 0.5% Last year 77,300 tests had a positivity rate of almost 25%.

So far, in 2021 nobody has died of the flu. Last season, Influenza was blamed for 44 deaths in Nebraska.

Experts are crediting COVID-19 habits like mask-wearing, social distancing, and frequent hand washing for those low flu case numbers. Because, unlike COVID-19, we were already well into these practices when Flu season started.

COVID that was already present in the community when we started wearing masks so were kind of behind the eight ball,” said Larry Krebsbach, manager of Infection Prevention. “With influenza, we started mask-wearing in April and we don’t expect the peak sometime October, November, so we’re way ahead of the curve from that standpoint so that was probably the biggest factor in seeing this few cases right now.”

Bryan Health said the data that flu cases are being counted as COVID-19 cases has no truth to it. That the testing for each respiratory illness looks completely different and that each has to be specifically ordered for a patient by a provider.

Bryan Health also said it’s not just flu cases staying down, other raspatory illnesses like RSV are also seeing incredibly low case numbers this season.

