Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 12)

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 12)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56

BRLD 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44 (OT)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 64, Summerland 39

Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36

North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47

North Platte 76, Gering 75

Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43

Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34

Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42

Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34

York 56, Seward 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36

Crete 38, Aurora 26

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35

Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42

Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20

Fullerton 64, Central City 48

Hampton 45, Giltner 31

Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40

Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28

Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19

Louisville 43, Arlington 40

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41

North Platte 58, Gering 39

Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41

Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

York 51, Seward 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
Baby dies following attack by family dog
File image
Lincoln pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of national program
Left: Tow trucks haul away the three vehicles involved in a crash at 84th and Adams Wednesday...
27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
LFR: Overloaded circuit cause of fire that destroyed mobile home

Latest News

Live Pregame Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois
Live Pregame Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois
Star-studded Heartland Hoops Classic scheduled for Saturday
Lexi Sun is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Sun leads Huskers in sweep over Rutgers
Iowa's Caitlin Clark attempts a shot in the Hawkeyes' 88-81 win over Nebraska in Lincoln.
Huskers can’t keep pace with Iowa in 88-81 loss