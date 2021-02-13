HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Feb. 12)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
BRLD 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44 (OT)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 64, Summerland 39
Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47
North Platte 76, Gering 75
Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42
Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
York 56, Seward 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36
Crete 38, Aurora 26
Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35
Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42
Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20
Fullerton 64, Central City 48
Hampton 45, Giltner 31
Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40
Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28
Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19
Louisville 43, Arlington 40
Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41
North Platte 58, Gering 39
Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41
Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
York 51, Seward 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
