Huskers take 6th-ranked Illini to overtime, lose 9th straight game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska, riding an 8-game losing streak, went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in college basketball on Friday. The Huskers built an early lead, played from ahead most of the game, and had a 6-point advantage with 3 minutes remaining. But Nebraska couldn’t hold off a late surge by Ayo Dosumnu and the Fighting Illini.

Dosunmu made a pair of free throws with :53 left, and added another game-tying basket on Illinois’ final possession of regulation. The Big Ten Player of the Year candidate finished with a game-high 31 points.

Despite Dosunmu’s heroics, the Huskers had a chance to win the game in regulation. After calling a timeout, the Huskers had the ball with :16 remaining and the score tied 66-66. Trey McGowens dribbled around a screen and put up a contested shot that failed to reach the rim.

In overtime, Nebraska did not make a field goal, eventually losing 77-72. After the game, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said he was proud of his team’s effort. However, Hoiberg called his team’s late-game execution “extremely disappointing.”

Nebraska’s record drops to 4-12 overall. The Huskers have lost 26 consecutive Big Ten games dating back to last season.

The Huskers were led in scoring by Lat Mayen’s 16 points. McGowens and Teddy Allen finished with 15 points apiece.

