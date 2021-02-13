LPD hands out 15 tickets for violating new gun storage ordinance in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been more than a year since new gun storage laws went into affect in Lincoln, with the goal of making the city safer.

10/11 NOW is checking into gun theft data to see if the new law has made an impact.

In an average year, the Lincoln Police Department investigates 30 cases of guns being stolen from vehicles.

The new law mandates that if a gun owner is going to store their gun in their car, the doors must be locked and gun must be out of sight. It was introduced by At-Large City Councilor Roy Christensen in 2019.

“With the goal of increasing the understanding of gun owners needing to keep their guns safe and secure,” Christensen said.

The data shows the law has yet to make a difference in numbers, though officers are using it. In 2020, 34 guns were stolen, that’s a slight increase from the average, and 15 of those thefts resulted in citations for violating the new ordinance.

“In most of those cases, the car was simply left unlocked,” Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Christensen said he’s happy to hear these numbers. He said before this ordinance was in place, the only law was that guns couldn’t be left in vehicles for more than 24 hours. He said that was unenforceable.

“But now these guidelines are easily identified, these are standards that are easily enforced,” Christensen said.

Bonkiewicz said the department has been working to educate people about leaving vehicles unlocked and the dangers of leaving guns unattended. He said he hopes the new law will have an impact on safety long-term.

“We’re hoping for a cultural shift about how firearms are stored and secured,” Bonkiewicz said. “We’re hoping this helps people adopt the mindset that firearms are dangerous and you need to store them properly.”

