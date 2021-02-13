Advertisement

Nebraska beats Rutgers in four sets

(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (KOLN) - The #4 Nebraska beat Rutgers in four sets on Saturday. The Huskers lost the first set (22-25) but won the second (25-14), third (25-14) and fourth set (25-20).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby dies following attack by family dog
CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
Kelly Jablonski and Jeffry Hogan
Narcotics task force arrest two transporting large amounts of meth on I-80
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
Iowa State Patrol February 4th Blizzard crash video
Iowa State Patrol releases video from Interstate 80 semi crash during blizzard

Latest News

Temperatures likely won't climb above 0° on Sunday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: One last round of snow...more dangerous cold
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
One Lincoln man wanted to get his girlfriend Pokémon cards for their anniversary, and found out...
Pokémon Happy Meals help feed the People’s City Mission
Nebraska Senators split on Trump acquittal vote