Nebraska beats Rutgers in four sets

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (KOLN) - The #4 Nebraska beat Rutgers in four sets on Saturday. The Huskers lost the first set (22-25) but won the second (25-14), third (25-14) and fourth set (25-20).

