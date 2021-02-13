Nebraska beats Rutgers in four sets
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (KOLN) - The #4 Nebraska beat Rutgers in four sets on Saturday. The Huskers lost the first set (22-25) but won the second (25-14), third (25-14) and fourth set (25-20).
