Pokémon Happy Meals help feed the People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) One Lincoln man wanted to get his girlfriend Pokémon cards for their anniversary, and found out he could get them in McDonald’s Happy Meals.

Ryan wanted to buy just the cards from McDonald’s but was told he had to buy the entire Happy Meal.

So, he took this as an opportunity to feed hundreds of people at the People’s City Mission and turned this anniversary gift into one that made a big impact.

“I’m just shocked,” said Tony Tyma. Tyma received one of the hundred Happy Meals.

People in Lincoln have brought food donations to the City Mission for years now, but it’s nothing quite like this.

“That’s never happened before,” said Pastor Tom, the CEO of the People’s City Mission. “I’ve been here 17 years and I’ve never had anyone give us 250 Happy Meals... I didn’t know quite what to think.”

Ryan dropped off 150 Happy Meals for people at the Mission, taking just some of the Pokémon cards inside them. On top of that, one of his friends donated 100 more on Friday.

“The people who donated are angels,” said Tyma. “They’re angels in disguise.”

Tyma stayed at the mission and said he’s never had a Happy Meal in his life until this week. Now, it’ll always have a special place in his heart.

“To me, it was just another Lincoln miracle, because there’s so much community involvement and help here,” said Tyma.

Due to the cold weather, the City Mission has more people staying there than usual. Pastor Tom said there’s an extra 43 guys staying at the mission and the community’s help is a big benefit.

“I know that their attitudes just went up so it was a great joy to them and just to know someone cares and that they could celebrate.”

According to the McDonald’s Website, the average happy meal costs $2.85. This means Ryan and his friend spent over $700 on food for the City Mission. Officials with the City Mission said Ryan didn’t want a lot of attention for doing this, but several people wanted to thank him again for thinking of the people at the Mission.

