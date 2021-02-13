Advertisement

Sarah's Southern Comfort Foods offers a free meal to first responders and educators

Sarahs Southern Comfort Foods serves up free meals to first responders and educators.
Sarahs Southern Comfort Foods serves up free meals to first responders and educators.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is doing her part to give back to first responders and educators by offering them a free meal at the Indian Center.

Sarah’s Southern Comfort Foods will be serving several types of meals, including chicken, spaghetti and catfish Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Nurses, first responders and teachers can show up between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

To get their free meal, Sarah said she wants to do this to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

‘I love being in the kitchen and I love providing that hospitality because people easily open up when you have that great service and great hospitality,” said Sarah Wells-Britt, owner of Sarah’s Southern Comfort Foods.

At this point, Sarah mainly cooks out of community centers in both Lincoln and Omaha. She hoped to raise enough money. To start her own food truck and feed more people in the community.

She’ll be serving food again at the Black Owned Business Expo on Feb. 27 at the Indian Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

