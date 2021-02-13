Weather Alert Day: One last round of snow...more dangerous cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anyone have any white flags we could borrow? Our unrelenting weather pattern continues as we head into the day on Sunday and beyond as we’ll see one more round of light snow across the state and more dangerously cold conditions over the coming days.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from Saturday evening into the day on Sunday as one more round of snow is expected into Sunday morning before snow showers should end in the afternoon.

Areas of light snow are expected across much of southern Nebraska Saturday evening into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Areas of light snow will slide across southern parts of the state Saturday night and into Sunday morning with light snowfall accumulations expected. (KOLN)

Snowfall amounts should stay fairly light in Lincoln with around 1″ to perhaps 2″ of snow at the most. Many of the shorter range models continue to advertise very little snow in Lincoln through Sunday evening. Areas to the west should have a better opportunity for some higher snowfall amounts, with 2″ to 4″ possible across southwestern and south central sections of the state. Further to the north, lighter snowfall amounts are anticipated.

Areas of light snow are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Dangerously cold conditions will continue over the coming days with our coldest stretch of weather yet coming on Sunday through early next week. Wind Chill Warnings, Watches, and Advisories cover the state through this time as wind chills Saturday night into Sunday night will again reach between -15° and -30°. Wind chills from Sunday night into Monday and again Monday night into Tuesday could reach as cold as -40° at times. Frostbite and hypothermia can be realized in just minutes with conditions that cold. If you have to be outside over the coming days, please make sure you dress appropriately!

Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in place across the state from late Saturday through late Sunday. (KOLN)

Wind Chill Watches are in place from late Sunday through 12 PM Tuesday. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into Sunday morning will likely fall to between -5° and -15° across the state. High temperatures on Sunday likely don’t get above 0° in Lincoln and for many areas across the state. If this forecast verifies, it would be the first time since February of 1996 that Lincoln’s high temperature was below zero.

Dangerous cold will continue into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures likely won't climb above 0° on Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Even colder conditions will then arrive as we head into the day on Monday as overnight lows will fall to between -15° and -25° across the state - actual air temperatures, not wind chills!

Dangerous cold will continue into Monday morning with actual air temperatures between -15° and -25°. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Monday again likely don’t get above 0° in Lincoln or for areas across eastern Nebraska, with dangerous wind chills continuing.

Temperatures again likely don't reach above 0° for most locations on Monday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain dangerously cold on Tuesday with sub-zero morning lows and afternoon highs around 0°. Temperatures should begin to moderate on Wednesday and beyond with a slow warm-up. Look for highs on Wednesday in the lower teens, upper teens for Thursday, mid to upper 20s on Friday, and maybe climbing back above freezing by next Saturday.

Temperatures remain dangerously cold over the coming days, but relief is in sight by late next week with temperatures climbing back to the 20s and lower 30s. (KOLN)

