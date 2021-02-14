Advertisement

“All-around cowboy and great Garrett Nokes” dies at home

Garrett Nokes died at home over the weekend.
Garrett Nokes died at home over the weekend.(KNOP)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska’s “all-around cowboy and great..” (as described on a Facebook post from a dear friend), 45-year old Garrett Nokes died suddenly at home this weekend during his recovery from an accident on January 28.

Garrett was kicked in the head on January 28 and was life-flighted to Kearney. He underwent surgery and a stay in the ICU in Kearney. He was moved to acute rehab on February 5.

Garrett was able to go home recently with his two boys Trevor and Parker, and wife Laura.

According to a friend’s Facebook post, Garrett bulldogged at the 2005 NFR and finished fourth in the world that year. Another big thrill in his cowboy career was winning the #12 and his half of the $290,000 that went with it at the Ariat World Series of Team Roping and Finale at the South Point in Vegas with Scott Smith in 2017.

Garrett graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University and has been an amazing mentor of young talent as Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team coach in North Platte.

Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team coach Garrett Nokes was named Coach of the Year for the Great Plains Region in May 2020.

Gifts and condolences may be sent to the following address:

Garrett Nokes Family Account

P.O. Box 1297

McCook, NE 69001

