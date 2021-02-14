City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -20 crews are plowing and treating arterial streets, bus and school routes. Additional crews are standing by if conditions warrant.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch is possible. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Tuesday, February 16. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero are possible.

Weather conditions: Light snow

Street conditions: Arterial streets are partially snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and expect delays.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

