Lincoln flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In case you need a reminder, Valentine’s Day is Sunday. Local flower shops are eagerly awaiting this holiday to help business during the pandemic.

Valentine’s Day is the most popular day for flower shops. However when the holiday falls on a Sunday, like it does this year, there’s normally less business. Those at A-Bloom said they’ve been busy prepping and packing nearly 100 orders a day the past few days.

“A lot of last-minute people (realize) oh it’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow,” said Jeanette Stieder, Floral Manager. “So we try to be as accommodating as we can. We might have to say well right now we’re not sure where we’re at.. we need to take some counts and see what we have left.”

Some flower shops will remain open Sunday and offer either a pick-up or delivery service. With these cold temperatures, tehy stress that flowers need to be covered or double bagged because the weather can freeze them quickly.

