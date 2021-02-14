Advertisement

Nationally ranked teams, star players shine at Heartland Hoops Classic

Local and national talent was on display on Saturday in Grand Island
By Dan Corey
Published: Feb. 13, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From Hunter Sallis leading Millard North over Oak Hill Academy to Chucky Hepburn’s incredible block against Sunrise Academy, this year’s Heartland Hoops Classic was one to remember. Highlights and scores can be found in the video above.

