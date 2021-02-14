Nationally ranked teams, star players shine at Heartland Hoops Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From Hunter Sallis leading Millard North over Oak Hill Academy to Chucky Hepburn’s incredible block against Sunrise Academy, this year’s Heartland Hoops Classic was one to remember. Highlights and scores can be found in the video above.

Not sure if this was going to be a dunk or lay-up. Doesn't matter... Chucky Hepburn with the big-time block.@ChuckyHepburn @HHoopsClassic #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/0CL896a8PT — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 14, 2021

