NPPD and LES ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Customers of Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are being asked to take steps to conserve energy use due to current and future low temperatures that are affecting the state and midwestern portion of the country.

LES asked customers to take steps to conserve energy due to current and future low temperatures that cause increased electricity and natural gas usage. The higher usage is creating extremely high wholesale electricity and natural gas prices. These factors, along with reduced output from wind in the region to provide renewable energy, have prompted the utility to ask residential and business customers to take measures to reduce energy use.

NPPD asked customers to reduce any electrical usage effective immediately and through midnight, Feb. 15, and the following 48 hours to mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages. The effects of widespread and extreme cold weather have led to increasingly tightening conditions in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory which NPPD is a member.

NPPD is currently operating all available generating resources to meet demand but request voluntary conservation by electric consumers.

Electric consumers can do the following to assist without putting safety at risk:

•Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees and lower at night.

•Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

•Turn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances, computers and printers.

•Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.

•Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

•Business should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

•Do not connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.

•Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors. Charcoal and gas grills produce large amounts of carbon monoxide and even small amounts has potentially fatal results.

How LES customers can help:

• Set your thermostat at 68 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 60 degrees at night or when you are away from home for more than four hours. If you have a heat pump, set your thermostat back no more than 3-4 degrees.

• Make sure air registers are not obstructed by furniture, carpeting or drapes.

• Open shades and drapes on sunny sides of your home or business during daytime hours. Close them at night.

• Keep windows tightly latched. Seal windows and external doors with weather stripping.

• Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.

• Do not use a wood-burning fireplace for supplemental heating, as it pulls hot air out of a home through the chimney to fuel the fire.

• If using a portable space heater, turn down the central heating thermostat to offset the energy being consumed by the space heater.

