Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby dies following attack by family dog
CDC investigating possible COVID-19 vaccine-related death in Nebraska
Kelly Jablonski and Jeffry Hogan
Narcotics task force arrest two transporting large amounts of meth on I-80
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

A liquor shop's manager clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima,...
Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Temperatures likely won't climb above 0° on Sunday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: One last round of snow...more dangerous cold
UNL student, Ashland native covers Super Bowl for NFL
UNL student, Ashland native covers Super Bowl for NFL