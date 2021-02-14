Advertisement

SCC cancels classes due to cold weather

(FILE)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southeast Community College announced on Sunday that, due to extreme cold temperatures, all Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Nebraska Senators split on Trump acquittal vote
One Lincoln man wanted to get his girlfriend Pokémon cards for their anniversary, and found out...
Pokémon Happy Meals help feed the People’s City Mission
Temperatures likely won't climb above 0° on Sunday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: One last round of snow...more dangerous cold
UNL cancels classes due to cold temperatures

Latest News

Temperatures likely won't reach above 0° on Monday.
Weather Alert Day: The worst of the cold arrives into Monday
NPPD and LES ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy
Nebraska Basketball
Huskers beat Penn State, 62-61
Garrett Nokes died at home over the weekend.
“All-around cowboy and great Garrett Nokes” dies at home