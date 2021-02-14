SCC cancels classes due to cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southeast Community College announced on Sunday that, due to extreme cold temperatures, all Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

