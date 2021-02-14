Advertisement

UNL cancels classes due to cold temperatures

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Due to severe cold temps, all in-person University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to UNL officials, all online and remote classes will proceed as normal. Students should check Canvas for course updates. Personnel are expected to work, either on campus or from home, as normal.

