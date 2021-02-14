UNL cancels classes due to cold temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Due to severe cold temps, all in-person University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to UNL officials, all online and remote classes will proceed as normal. Students should check Canvas for course updates. Personnel are expected to work, either on campus or from home, as normal.

Due to severe cold temps, all in-person UNL classes are canceled Mon. 2/15 & Tues. 2/16. All online & remote classes will proceed as normal. Students should check Canvas for course updates. Personnel are expected to work—either on campus or from home—as normal. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.