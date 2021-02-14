Advertisement

UNL student, Ashland Native photographs Super Bowl

Capturing big moments for the big game. UNL student and Ashland native, Maddie Washburn, reflects on Super Bowl opportunity.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Capturing big moments for the big game. It’s been one week since the Super Bowl, but a Nebraska native is reflecting on an opportunity of a lifetime that came out of an internship.

Maddie Washburn thought she was just learning photography from a virtual NFL internship. That four week program turned into shooting a regular season Chiefs game and eventually the Super Bowl.

With cameras draped across her body and confetti flying, Washburn got to capture Super Bowl 55.

“It was definitely staying on my toes a lot,” said Washburn. “ Got a lot of steps in, but it was definitely great.”

The crew spent nearly a week in Tampa. Washburn said the days leading up to the big game were more relaxed since there were less events due to the pandemic.

“Honestly I don’t even know how to put it into words. Overall the best thing that came out of it was the fact that I got to be with the NFL photo team, and learn from them and see how they work,” said Washburn.

The photographer said she loves capturing quiet moments and shots that are away from game action, such as the first female referee in a Super Bowl or Tom Brady with his kids.

“I think I hit around 3,000 photos which is absolutely insane, and I definitely did not love all 3,000 there’s probably only a couple hundred in there,” said Washburn.

Four months ago Washburn was shooting Ashland-Greenwood football games. Now she can add the Super Bowl to that list.

“It was honestly so cool being there and seeing the support I was getting.. it was a great learning experience that I can’t just go and get,” said Washburn.

The photographer is a double major in journalism and sports media and communication at UNL. The senior is back in Lincoln and also shoots games for Nebraska Athletics. She’s excited for the busy spring slate that coming up, and would like to continue working with NFL Focus after Graduation.

