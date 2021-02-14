Weather Alert Day: The worst of the cold arrives into Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of snow impacted southern parts of the state Saturday night into early on Sunday. Here’s a list of snowfall reports from 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM on Sunday from across the area.

County Location Mag. FRANKLIN 6 S WILCOX 6 FURNAS 5 SW BEAVER CITY 5 JOHNSON STERLING 5 FILLMORE 4 E OHIOWA 4.5 FRANKLIN 2 E FRANKLIN 4.5 HARLAN 3 W ORLEANS 4.3 PERKINS 9 SSE ELSIE 3.9 ADAMS 0 N HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 3.6 PERKINS 2 W GRAINTON 3.5 GOSPER 7 SSE LEXINGTON 3.5 HAYES 10 W MAYWOOD 3.5 CLAY 1 N CLAY CENTER 3.3 FURNAS 1 S CAMBRIDGE 3.3 FURNAS 1 SSE WILSONVILLE 3 FURNAS EDISON 3 WEBSTER 5 E RED CLOUD 3 GAGE 1 N BEATRICE 3 JEFFERSON FAIRBURY 3 NUCKOLLS SUPERIOR 3 NUCKOLLS NELSON 3 GAGE 1 N BEATRICE 3 KEARNEY MINDEN 3 PAWNEE 4 SE LEWISTON 3 GARDEN LISCO 2.7 LINCOLN 3 E NORTH PLATTE 2.7 THAYER 4 NNE BYRON 2.6 CHASE IMPERIAL 2.5 FRONTIER 4 WNW EUSTIS 2.5 HAYES 1 NW HAYES CENTER 2.5 GOSPER 8 SSW ELWOOD 2.5 NEMAHA 5 ESE AUBURN 2.4 SALINE 3 E FRIEND 2.4 CLAY 6 ESE CLAY CENTER 2.4 ADAMS HASTINGS NWS 2.3 ADAMS 2 S HASTINGS 2.2 ADAMS 2 WNW HASTINGS 2.2 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 2.2 LINCOLN 3 E NORTH PLATTE 2.1 ADAMS 1 NW HASTINGS 2 ADAMS HASTINGS 2 HALL 1 ESE DONIPHAN 2 NUCKOLLS 5 SSW NORA 2 BUFFALO 1 WNW MILLER 2 CUSTER ANSLEY 2 CUSTER 8 WSW CALLAWAY 1.8 GARDEN 10 NE OSHKOSH 1.8 FRANKLIN FRANKLIN 1.5 KEITH KINGSLEY DAM 1.5 FURNAS BEAVER CITY 1.2 HARLAN ALMA 1.2 LINCOLN BRADY 1.2 LOGAN 5 W STAPLETON 1.1

No more snow is expected as we head into the day on Monday, but the coldest stretch of weather we’ve seen yet is on our doorstep and will be an unwelcome house guest into the first part of the work week. Wind Chill Warnings cover not only the entire state from late Sunday through 12 PM on Tuesday, but range from the Canadian border all the way to the the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas - so we’re not alone in our suffering.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as -40° or more are possible Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday will be brutally cold with some clearing skies and light winds. Look for actual air temperatures into Monday morning to fall to between -15° and -30° with wind chills potentially as cold as -40° or more with north winds around 10 MPH. Many areas including Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island, Hastings, North Platte, McCook, Scottsbluff, and Alliance could set new record lows for the day on Monday.

Low temperatures will fall to between -15° and -30° Sunday night into Monday morning. (KOLN)

Wind chills as cold as -40° are possible by Monday morning. (KOLN)

By Monday afternoon, look for mostly to partly sunny skies with dangerously cold conditions. Afternoon highs for most of the eastern half of the state won’t get above 0° with wind chills likely sitting between -10° and -30°.

Temperatures likely won't reach above 0° on Monday. (KOLN)

Dangerous wind chills will continue into Monday afternoon with readings between -10° and -30°. (KOLN)

As skies become mostly clear Monday night into Tuesday, this will likely lead to the coldest night of this brutal stretch for many across the state with overnight lows again falling to between -15° and -30° with wind chills between -30° and -50°. Though some cloud cover trying to work into the area overnight and into the day on Tuesday could keep temperatures from dropping that low if it moves in a bit quicker than expected. In any case, it should keep low temperatures across far western Nebraska from dropping below 0°. Many areas in central and eastern Nebraska - including Grand Island, Hastings, Norfolk, Lincoln, and Omaha will likely set new record lows for the day on Tuesday.

Record low temperatures are expected Tuesday morning with temperatures falling to -15° to -25°. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Tuesday morning are expected to range between -30° to -50° across the state. (KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, we should see increasing clouds across the area, with skies eventually becoming mostly cloudy. It should be mainly dry, but by late Tuesday we could see some flurries or light snow showers across the area with little or no snow accumulation expected. Temperatures by the afternoon will remain bitterly cold, but should show some improvement by climbing back above 0° for most locations - not a high bar, but it’s something! Wind chills will still remain well below 0° by Tuesday afternoon with southeast winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures will only reach the single digits above zero by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Wind chills between -15° and -25° are expected by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

While morning temperatures will still likely fall below zero for Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures should slowly start warming up for Wednesday and beyond. By next weekend, we could see highs in the lower to middle 30s. Mainly dry weather is expected past a small snow chance Tuesday night into early on Wednesday. By late next weekend, some chances for moisture return to the forecast, but longer range models don’t have a handle just yet on when we could see that moisture.

Dangerous cold will continue into early this week, but temperatures will slowly warm up this week and into next weekend. (KOLN)

