Weather Alert Day: The worst of the cold arrives into Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of snow impacted southern parts of the state Saturday night into early on Sunday. Here’s a list of snowfall reports from 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM on Sunday from across the area.

CountyLocationMag.
FRANKLIN6 S WILCOX6
FURNAS5 SW BEAVER CITY5
JOHNSONSTERLING5
FILLMORE4 E OHIOWA4.5
FRANKLIN2 E FRANKLIN4.5
HARLAN3 W ORLEANS4.3
PERKINS9 SSE ELSIE3.9
ADAMS0 N HASTINGS NWS OFFICE3.6
PERKINS2 W GRAINTON3.5
GOSPER7 SSE LEXINGTON3.5
HAYES10 W MAYWOOD3.5
CLAY1 N CLAY CENTER3.3
FURNAS1 S CAMBRIDGE3.3
FURNAS1 SSE WILSONVILLE3
FURNASEDISON3
WEBSTER5 E RED CLOUD3
GAGE1 N BEATRICE3
JEFFERSONFAIRBURY3
NUCKOLLSSUPERIOR3
NUCKOLLSNELSON3
GAGE1 N BEATRICE3
KEARNEYMINDEN3
PAWNEE4 SE LEWISTON3
GARDENLISCO2.7
LINCOLN3 E NORTH PLATTE2.7
THAYER4 NNE BYRON2.6
CHASEIMPERIAL2.5
FRONTIER4 WNW EUSTIS2.5
HAYES1 NW HAYES CENTER2.5
GOSPER8 SSW ELWOOD2.5
NEMAHA5 ESE AUBURN2.4
SALINE3 E FRIEND2.4
CLAY6 ESE CLAY CENTER2.4
ADAMSHASTINGS NWS2.3
ADAMS2 S HASTINGS2.2
ADAMS2 WNW HASTINGS2.2
FRONTIER2 NW EUSTIS2.2
LINCOLN3 E NORTH PLATTE2.1
ADAMS1 NW HASTINGS2
ADAMSHASTINGS2
HALL1 ESE DONIPHAN2
NUCKOLLS5 SSW NORA2
BUFFALO1 WNW MILLER2
CUSTERANSLEY2
CUSTER8 WSW CALLAWAY1.8
GARDEN10 NE OSHKOSH1.8
FRANKLINFRANKLIN1.5
KEITHKINGSLEY DAM1.5
FURNASBEAVER CITY1.2
HARLANALMA1.2
LINCOLNBRADY1.2
LOGAN5 W STAPLETON1.1

No more snow is expected as we head into the day on Monday, but the coldest stretch of weather we’ve seen yet is on our doorstep and will be an unwelcome house guest into the first part of the work week. Wind Chill Warnings cover not only the entire state from late Sunday through 12 PM on Tuesday, but range from the Canadian border all the way to the the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas - so we’re not alone in our suffering.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as -40° or more are possible Sunday night into Monday...
Dangerously cold wind chills as low as -40° or more are possible Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning.(KOLN)

Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday will be brutally cold with some clearing skies and light winds. Look for actual air temperatures into Monday morning to fall to between -15° and -30° with wind chills potentially as cold as -40° or more with north winds around 10 MPH. Many areas including Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island, Hastings, North Platte, McCook, Scottsbluff, and Alliance could set new record lows for the day on Monday.

Low temperatures will fall to between -15° and -30° Sunday night into Monday morning.(KOLN)
Wind chills as cold as -40° are possible by Monday morning.(KOLN)

By Monday afternoon, look for mostly to partly sunny skies with dangerously cold conditions. Afternoon highs for most of the eastern half of the state won’t get above 0° with wind chills likely sitting between -10° and -30°.

Temperatures likely won't reach above 0° on Monday.(KOLN)
Dangerous wind chills will continue into Monday afternoon with readings between -10° and -30°.(KOLN)

As skies become mostly clear Monday night into Tuesday, this will likely lead to the coldest night of this brutal stretch for many across the state with overnight lows again falling to between -15° and -30° with wind chills between -30° and -50°. Though some cloud cover trying to work into the area overnight and into the day on Tuesday could keep temperatures from dropping that low if it moves in a bit quicker than expected. In any case, it should keep low temperatures across far western Nebraska from dropping below 0°. Many areas in central and eastern Nebraska - including Grand Island, Hastings, Norfolk, Lincoln, and Omaha will likely set new record lows for the day on Tuesday.

Record low temperatures are expected Tuesday morning with temperatures falling to -15° to -25°.(KOLN)
Wind chills by Tuesday morning are expected to range between -30° to -50° across the state.(KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, we should see increasing clouds across the area, with skies eventually becoming mostly cloudy. It should be mainly dry, but by late Tuesday we could see some flurries or light snow showers across the area with little or no snow accumulation expected. Temperatures by the afternoon will remain bitterly cold, but should show some improvement by climbing back above 0° for most locations - not a high bar, but it’s something! Wind chills will still remain well below 0° by Tuesday afternoon with southeast winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures will only reach the single digits above zero by Tuesday afternoon.(KOLN)
Wind chills between -15° and -25° are expected by Tuesday afternoon.(KOLN)

While morning temperatures will still likely fall below zero for Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures should slowly start warming up for Wednesday and beyond. By next weekend, we could see highs in the lower to middle 30s. Mainly dry weather is expected past a small snow chance Tuesday night into early on Wednesday. By late next weekend, some chances for moisture return to the forecast, but longer range models don’t have a handle just yet on when we could see that moisture.

Dangerous cold will continue into early this week, but temperatures will slowly warm up this week and into next weekend.(KOLN)

