Advertisement

Christopulos Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors

Taylor Christopulos earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors announced the Big Ten Conference...
Taylor Christopulos earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors announced the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon for his performance against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb.13.(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Taylor Christopulos earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors announced the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon for his performance against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb.13.

The freshman earned two individual event titles at the home opener. Christopulos’ performance was highlighted by a first place finish on vault where he notched a 14.95, the highest score in the nation this season. Christopulos also placed first on rings with a 13.40 and third on floor with a 14.30. He also competed on high bar where he scored a 13.35 placing fourth.

This is Christopulos’ first weekly honor, and Nebraska’s first Freshman of the Week honor since Charlie Giles (March 5, 2019).

“I could not be more happy for Taylor and I am proud of him. His intense work ethic and drive for perfection is paying off,” said coach Chmelka.

Iowa’s Evan Davis and Penn State’s Nick Mock were named Co-Gymnast of the Week by the Big Ten Conference as well.

The Huskers return to action this Sunday, Feb. 21 against Illinois and Michigan in Champaign, Illinois. The meet will be live-streamed on BTN+ at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
Utility companies ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy
UNL cancels classes due to cold temperatures
Energy Emergency Alert moved to Level 3 for Central U.S.
This week, it’s more of the same. Temperatures will be mostly what we’ve seen over the last two...
Looking into how this cold stretch compares to previous years

Latest News

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
Huskers Battle Terps in Two-Game Series
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry