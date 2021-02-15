Christopulos Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Taylor Christopulos earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors announced the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon for his performance against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb.13.

The freshman earned two individual event titles at the home opener. Christopulos’ performance was highlighted by a first place finish on vault where he notched a 14.95, the highest score in the nation this season. Christopulos also placed first on rings with a 13.40 and third on floor with a 14.30. He also competed on high bar where he scored a 13.35 placing fourth.

This is Christopulos’ first weekly honor, and Nebraska’s first Freshman of the Week honor since Charlie Giles (March 5, 2019).

“I could not be more happy for Taylor and I am proud of him. His intense work ethic and drive for perfection is paying off,” said coach Chmelka.

Iowa’s Evan Davis and Penn State’s Nick Mock were named Co-Gymnast of the Week by the Big Ten Conference as well.

The Huskers return to action this Sunday, Feb. 21 against Illinois and Michigan in Champaign, Illinois. The meet will be live-streamed on BTN+ at 2:00 p.m. CT.

