Advertisement

Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska hosts virtual Valentine’s Day dance

The cold temps and the pandemic did not stop one local group from having their Annual...
The cold temps and the pandemic did not stop one local group from having their Annual Valentine’s Day Dance on Sunday. It just looked a little different.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold temps and the pandemic did not stop one local group from having their Annual Valentine’s Day Dance on Sunday.

It just looked a little different.

The Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska decided to host the event virtually over Zoom.

The dance, is specifically for individuals with down syndrome or any intellectual disability.

The vice president of DSAA Nebraska said it was important to still have the dance in some form because the last year has limited a lot for these kids and young adults.

“The kids who used to be out working in the community are now at home, or used to get out every day or every week, are now at home. So we try, every week we have an afternoon club that meets... to try and connect them virtually,” said Angie Willey.

They were all able to request songs and had candy bouquets delivered to their houses.

Willey said they danced for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPPD and LES ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
UNL cancels classes due to cold temperatures
One Lincoln man wanted to get his girlfriend Pokémon cards for their anniversary, and found out...
Pokémon Happy Meals help feed the People’s City Mission
Nebraska Senators split on Trump acquittal vote

Latest News

Temperatures likely won't reach above 0° on Monday.
Weather Alert Day: The worst of the cold arrives into Monday
This week, it’s more of the same. Temperatures will be mostly what we’ve seen over the last two...
Looking into how this cold stretch compares to previous years
SCC cancels classes due to cold weather
NPPD and LES ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy