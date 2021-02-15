Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska hosts virtual Valentine’s Day dance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold temps and the pandemic did not stop one local group from having their Annual Valentine’s Day Dance on Sunday.

It just looked a little different.

The Down Syndrome Advocates in Action Nebraska decided to host the event virtually over Zoom.

The dance, is specifically for individuals with down syndrome or any intellectual disability.

The vice president of DSAA Nebraska said it was important to still have the dance in some form because the last year has limited a lot for these kids and young adults.

“The kids who used to be out working in the community are now at home, or used to get out every day or every week, are now at home. So we try, every week we have an afternoon club that meets... to try and connect them virtually,” said Angie Willey.

They were all able to request songs and had candy bouquets delivered to their houses.

Willey said they danced for nearly two hours.

