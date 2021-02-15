Energy Emergency Alert moved to Level 3 for Central U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid in the central U.S., has elevated its Energy Emergency Alert to Level 3.

SPP, which encompasses Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric Systems, made the decision to go to Level 3 on Monday morning due to extreme cold and a large increase in energy usage. Level 3 signals its operations reserves are below the required minimum.

A Level 1 emergency was issued on Sunday morning then elevated to Level 2 on Monday at 7 a.m. The decision to move to Level 3 was made around 10 a.m.

“SPP has directed its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service if necessary,” a release stated.

“Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid,” said SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer Lanny Nickell.

NPPD and LES tell 1011 NOW that no controlled outages are planned as of now.

However, in a release, SPP states If necessary, it will “instruct our members’ transmission system operators to reduce electricity demand by an amount needed to prevent further and uncontrolled power interruptions. Should that occur, individual utilities will determine how best to curtail their use by the required amount based on their own emergency operating plans.”

People in Nebraska are being urged by NPPD and LES to reduce electricity use both at home and at work.

