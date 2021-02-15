Huskers Battle Terps in Two-Game Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team concludes a grueling run with a pair of games at Maryland this week. The Huskers and Terrapins will clash at the XFINITY Center on both Tuesday and Wednesday with start times set for 6 p.m. (central) on both nights.

Both games will be televised on BTN with Kevin Kugler, Brian Butch (Tues.) and Jess Settles (Wed.) on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

The series with Maryland will end a segment of the schedule where NU played seven games in 12 days since returning to action on Feb. 6. Last season, Nebraska played seven games in the entire month of February. NU has not played more than eight games in February since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. NU will play a minimum of nine this month and could add more as games are rescheduled.

Nebraska comes off a 62-61 win at Penn State on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers saw an 11-point second-half lead vanish before Teddy Allen’s go-ahead basket with 12.3 seconds left provided the winning margin. The Huskers won the game on the defensive end, holding Penn State to 32.3 percent shooting, including 25 percent in the second half to break a 35-all tie. Since returning to action, NU has held four of its five opponents to under 40 percent shooting.

Senior guard Kobe Webster provided the Huskers with a spark off the bench against Penn State, contributing 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Webster, a grad transfer who began his career at Western Illinois, averages 7.0 ppg off the bench and is third on the team with 21 3-pointers.

Maryland comes off a 72-59 win over Minnesota Sunday evening. Aaron Wiggins had a game-high 17 points to lead four Terrapins in double figures, as Maryland shot 53 percent from the field, including 10-20 from 3-point range. Maryland jumped out to a 16-3 lead and led the rest of the evening, although Minnesota cut a 18-point second-half deficit to nine in the final minutes. Maryland led the Gophers to 32 percent shooting.

