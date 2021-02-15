Inmates relocated; boilers not fully heating building in dangerous temps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A number of inmates have been relocated amid heating issues inside a state facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional.

According to NDCS, 59 inmates at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility were relocated to the Omaha Correctional Center.

NDCS said it was because the boilers were not operating at a level to fully heat the Youth Facility with the dangerously cold temperatures. The decision was then made to relocate inmates.

Inmates from the Youth Facility are being housed in an area separate from other inmates at OCC.

Once repairs are completed on the boilers, inmates will return to the Youth Facility.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.