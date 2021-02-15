LES pauses planned power outages: “This is a fluid situation”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System said it will pause planned power outages but customers need to remain prepared.

LES started the rolling outages around 12:10 p.m. due to “an unprecedented energy demand.”, and put a pause on them around 1:40 p.m.

This is a fluid situation. Rotating planned outages – also known as rolling blackouts – began at 12:10 PM today. Right now planned outages are paused, but we are asking customers to be prepared. Any customers with medical devices should charge those if outages start up again. — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) February 15, 2021

LES stated earlier Monday that rotating planned outages are typically limited to 30 to 60 minutes — but may last longer — before being rotated to another location. This can happen more than once in the next 48 hours. LES asks customers to continue to voluntarily and safely implement one or more energy-saving measures listed on LES.com.

“Due to an unprecedented energy demand during record low temperatures, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Lincoln Electric System’s regional reliability coordinator, has notified utilities within its regional footprint that energy curtailments are required.

SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, which means utilities across the SPP region have been instructed to begin rotating planned outages because there is not enough power available to keep up with customer demand.

Rotating planned outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service implemented by utilities when it is necessary for SPP to reduce demand on the system. This type of demand reduction is only used as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric grid,” LES said in a release.

LES is experiencing some outages. If you encounter a traffic signal that is not functioning treat it like a four way stop. #LPD #LNK911 #BUCKLEUP via @lpd_duty pic.twitter.com/wgmoR6BpDd — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) February 15, 2021

