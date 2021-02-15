Looking into how this cold stretch compares to previous years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week, it’s more of the same.

Temperatures will be mostly what we’ve seen over the last two weeks. In fact, it’s actually expected to continue to break temperature records across different parts of the state.

It may seem like it has been a long time since we’ve seen a day without snow or temperatures above freezing.

The last time, was February 4th at 4 a.m.

“Since then, it’s been over 10 days, over 240 hours since Lincoln has seen temps above freezing,” said Meteorologist Bill Rentschler.

10/11 Meteorologist Bill Rentschler said it could be another week before we see temps that high again.

“It’s going to be one of the coldest stretches historically that we’ve ever had, not just here in Lincoln, but for much of the state and much of the Midwest,” said Rentschler.

The extreme cold, is extremely dangerous especially if you’re out traveling.

10/11 NOW spoke with the Lancaster County Emergency Management Director who said you’re going to want to have a charged phone and you should tell someone where you’re going.

“If you do have to travel, make sure to go on the well-traveled roadways,” said Jim Davidsaver.

The snow, also makes things dangerous and we’re seeing record amounts.

If we see at least eight inches over the next few months, it will be the snowiest winter on record, taking the spot of the 2018-2019 winter which brought flooding.

10/11 NOW asked Davidsaver if that’s a concern going into this spring.

“The update that was just released on Thursday of last week says we should be at a normal risk of flooding, at least in Lancaster County, Southeast Nebraska,” said Davidsaver.

That snow melt is something Rentschler said has actually been good for the drought conditions.

“We have seen some significant improvement with that with all of the snow we’ve seen over the last few weeks,” said Rentschler.

