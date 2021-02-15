Advertisement

LPS cancels classes Tuesday due to cold weather

No LPS classes on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
No LPS classes on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021(Lincoln Public Schools)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools said there will be no school on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the extreme cold weather conditions.

Tuesday is a district closure day, meaning all classes (in-person and remote), student activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled. Visit http://lps.org for more information.

Due to severe cold temps, all in-person University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

