LPS cancels classes Tuesday due to cold weather
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools said there will be no school on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the extreme cold weather conditions.
Tuesday is a district closure day, meaning all classes (in-person and remote), student activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled. Visit http://lps.org for more information.
Due to severe cold temps, all in-person University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.
