LPS cancels classes Tuesday due to cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools said there will be no school on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the extreme cold weather conditions.

Tuesday is a district closure day, meaning all classes (in-person and remote), student activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled. Visit http://lps.org for more information.

“A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions.”

Due to severe cold temps, all in-person University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

