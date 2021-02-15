Advertisement

Man, 90, takes out $10,000 newspaper ad to complain about internet speed

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man was so frustrated at his slow internet speeds that he took out a $10,000 ad in the Wall Street Journal to get something done. Now, his neighborhood has gotten a fiber upgrade.

Aaron Epstein, 90, likes streaming movies and watching television on the internet, and he doesn’t like slow internet speeds, which he says he was getting from AT&T.

“With three megabytes per second, which was the only speed AT&T was giving me, it was - I don’t know if you’re familiar with the term ‘buffering,’” Epstein said.

Epstein says he’s been with AT&T for 60 years, and his parents were customers of theirs even longer. But when he noticed their ads for “lightning fast” speeds, it bothered him, so he started calling customer service over and over.

“It was simply the frustration of calling AT&T over the last five years, saying ‘Why aren’t you giving me the faster internet speed?’” Epstein said.

Epstein says his internet was so slow that watching a movie was more like watching a slideshow. That’s when an idea dawned on him.

“I just said, ‘Well, there’s only one way of getting to them.’ So I said, ‘Let’s put an ad in the Wall Street Journal in the New York City edition that will reach the investors,’” he said.

Epstein spent $10,099 for the Wall Street Journal ad that features his phone number and email address along with his open letter to the company. He says people then started reaching out left and right, some critical but others supportive.

What’s more, Epstein says the ad worked, and he reportedly got a personal phone call from AT&T CEO John Stankey.

“Corporations, they don’t listen necessarily to the homeowner on the street. They listen to the press. It gets the word out that people are not happy,” Epstein said.

AT&T confirmed Friday that the company upgraded Epstein’s neighborhood to AT&T Fiber as part of a planned expansion of the telecom’s fiber network in the Los Angeles area. The expansion is part of an effort to bring the network to an additional 2 million residential locations this year.

Epstein said that while AT&T had already planned to upgrade his neighborhood, he believes “the ad punched my upgrade to happen immediately.”

