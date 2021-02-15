Advertisement

Nebraska schools plan help for students who failed courses

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A number of Nebraska school districts are planning to expand summer school sessions and offer other additional help to students who fell behind because if the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska’s largest school districts said that between a quarter and one-third of high school students attending classes remotely failed two or more classes last semester.

That failure rate is significantly higher than it was before the pandemic.

The need for additional help is especially critical for high school juniors and seniors who have fallen behind on coursework that could delay graduation.

