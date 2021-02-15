Advertisement

Norris Public Power District to start planned outages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris Public Power District says they have been told by Nebraska Public Power District to begin rolling, planned power outages.

“Norris has been informed by Nebraska Public Power District that they are being directed to begin shedding load. The first round of load is being shed for 30 minutes, and will be followed by another group for the following 30 minutes. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Norris Public Power District said in a social media post.”

Norris Public Power serves a large portion of Lancaster County and other surrounding areas.

