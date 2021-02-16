Advertisement

Additional blackouts expected, Norris Public Power says

(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris Public Power has also announced controlled blackouts as part of an effort to keep up with energy demand in the Southwest Power Pool.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 24,439 customers with NPPD service were without power, according to the NPPD outage map.

The next group of scheduled SPP rolling blackouts in the Norris territory are the areas of Bruning, Daykin and Hebron. Time to be determined by SPP without notice.

Posted by Norris Public Power District on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Norris Public Power serves a large portion of Lancaster County and other surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
Central U.S. in level three emergency, power companies urge conservation
Norris Public Power District to start planned outages
Utility companies ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy
This week, it’s more of the same. Temperatures will be mostly what we’ve seen over the last two...
Looking into how this cold stretch compares to previous years

Latest News

LES Outage Map
LIVE at 11AM: LES to give update on rolling power outages in Lincoln
NPPD: rolling power outages will happen Tuesday
Record low temperatures are likely across much of Central and Eastern Nebraska.
Weather Alert Day: More record-setting cold Tuesday
10/11 NOW's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!