Additional blackouts expected, Norris Public Power says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris Public Power has also announced controlled blackouts as part of an effort to keep up with energy demand in the Southwest Power Pool.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 24,439 customers with NPPD service were without power, according to the NPPD outage map.

The next group of scheduled SPP rolling blackouts in the Norris territory are the areas of Bruning, Daykin and Hebron. Time to be determined by SPP without notice. Posted by Norris Public Power District on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Norris Public Power serves a large portion of Lancaster County and other surrounding areas.

