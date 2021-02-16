Baby brought to hospital with fractures & head injury, father arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln father was recently arrested after his one-month-old baby was brought to the hospital with a number of injuries.

On Saturday, just before 8 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital on a report of child abuse.

The Lincoln Police Department said medical personnel reported that a one-month-old baby was brought into the hospital by the mother because of a concern for an injury.

Officers said the baby was found to have a number of fractures, as well as a head injury.

According to police, it was determined that the injuries happened at the hands of the baby’s father, 38-year-old Thomas Lally.

Lally was located by police at his home and taken to the police station for an interview.

LPD said Lally was arrested and is facing felony child abuse charges.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse, you can anonymously report to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, 2.7 percent of children in the first year of their life are victimized making them the most vulnerable to abuse.

