Bitter...Brutal...And Record-Breaking !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FRIGID February weather meant record cold temperatures for many locations Tuesday morning...including right here in Lincoln...now the question is “when does it get better” ?

Arctic air has been the story for much of the region over the past several days...and it culminated with the SECOND COLDEST TEMPERATURE ever recorded in the Capital City Tuesday morning when the mercury fell to -31°. It does appear that the “worst” of the bitterly cold conditions are now behind us...but it will still be quite cold for the next few days with overnight lows falling below zero...and daytime highs struggling into the teens for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to continue to warm as we head into the upcoming weekend...with highs on both Saturday and Sunday expected to reach the 30s. A reminder that “average” high temperatures this time of the year should be around 40°...and “normal” overnight lows are in the upper teens-to-near 20° for Lincoln.

Bitterly cold temperatures have dominated the forecast for several days...and rightfully so...but we do want to talk about about a couple of chances for some light snow as the week wears on. Our first round of very light snow showers will come Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning with very little in the way of accumulating snow expected from this first wave. A second chance for snow will come Saturday night-into-Sunday...and while this system is still a few days away...at this time it is not expected to be all that significant. We’ll keep an eye on it as the week wears on and keep you updated if things change.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold...but not nearly as cold...with a 20% chance for flurries or light snow showers. Lows -4° to -8°. Light southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of -10 to -20.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold...but not as cold...with a 20% chance for flurries or light snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid teens. South winds of 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and still quite cold. Lows from around 0° to -5°. Light south winds becoming south-southwesterly late.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-to-upper teens. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

