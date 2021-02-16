Devaney Center loses power during rolling blackouts, Huskers hope to practice on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Count the Bob Devaney Sports Center among the buildings that temporarily lost power on Tuesday. Due to rolling blackouts across the region, the lights went out inside the Devaney Center as John Cook was preparing for the Huskers’ upcoming match against Minnesota. Cook understands the situation, and says power was restored within an hour. The longtime head coach is hopeful his team can practice in the afternoon.

“We hope we have lights,” Cook quipped. Nebraska hosts 5th-ranked Minnesota on Friday, which will be a significant increase in competition for the 6-and-0 Huskers.

“The honeymoon part of the season is over,” Cook said.

Players were not inside their home arena Tuesday morning when the facility lost power. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins says the players’ schoolwork has been affected by the unique circumstances. UNL cancelled in-person class due to extremely cold temperatures on Tuesday.

“I try so hard not to cry,” Stivrins, an Arizona native, said of the weather. Temperatures reached a record low 31-degrees below Fahrenheit Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.