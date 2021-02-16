HS Basketball Scoreboard (Monday, Feb. 15)
HS Basketball Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 15
BOYS SCORES
Conestoga 71, Omaha Brownell Talbot 48
Louisville 54, Syracuse 35
Morrill 44, Gordon-Rushville 42
Plainview 66, Hartington-Newcastle 60
Potter-Dix 52, Leyton 28
South Platte 76, Creek Valley 67
GIRLS SCORES (Subdistricts: 1st Round)
Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51
Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Bayard 66, Hemingford 32
Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39
Centura 45, Arcadia/Loup City 35
Elba 64, St. Edward 40
Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26
Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47
Gering 67, Alliance 28
Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Creighton 41
Lewiston 62, College View Academy 25
Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40
Minden 50, Gibbon 21
Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46
Northwest 55, Aurora 49
Omaha Duchesne Academy 43, Omaha Mercy 19
Omaha Gross Catholic 73, Ralston 34
Osmond 45, Wausa 40
Paxton 65, Hyannis 13
South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15
Stanton 54, Madison 26
Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33
Wayne 53, Homer 40
West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Winside 63, Walthill 23
York 50, Seward 37
