HS Basketball Scoreboard (Monday, Feb. 15)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard

Monday, Feb. 15

BOYS SCORES

Conestoga 71, Omaha Brownell Talbot 48

Louisville 54, Syracuse 35

Morrill 44, Gordon-Rushville 42

Plainview 66, Hartington-Newcastle 60

Potter-Dix 52, Leyton 28

South Platte 76, Creek Valley 67

GIRLS SCORES (Subdistricts: 1st Round)

Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51

Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Bayard 66, Hemingford 32

Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39

Centura 45, Arcadia/Loup City 35

Elba 64, St. Edward 40

Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26

Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47

Gering 67, Alliance 28

Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Creighton 41

Lewiston 62, College View Academy 25

Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40

Minden 50, Gibbon 21

Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28

Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46

Northwest 55, Aurora 49

Omaha Duchesne Academy 43, Omaha Mercy 19

Omaha Gross Catholic 73, Ralston 34

Osmond 45, Wausa 40

Paxton 65, Hyannis 13

South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15

Stanton 54, Madison 26

Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33

Wayne 53, Homer 40

West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Winside 63, Walthill 23

York 50, Seward 37

