LES provides Q&A on planned outages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric Systems provided information on the planned outages caused by Monday’s extreme cold.

Below is a list of Questions and Answers LES provided through a press release:

What is a rotating outage?

Rotating outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service directed by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) when electricity-generating resources cannot meet the electricity demand in the region. Each electric utility must reduce demand in an amount directed by SPP. Decisions on which areas are affected have to be made within minutes.

Why does Lincoln Electric System have to participate in the rotating outages?

LES is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), our regional reliability coordinator, that consists of 17 states in the region. LES is required to respond to SPP’s emergency events and support the system as needed. If you are without power for more than one hour, it may be an outage outside of this situation.

Please report your outage at LES.com/report or 1-888-365-2412. If you require medical devices or other technology, be sure to follow your backup plan.

When is a rotating outage necessary?

Rotating outages are necessary as a last resort to maintain the reliability of the system. SPP directs rotating outages when electricity-generating resources cannot meet the electricity demand in the region.

How long will SPP directed rotating outages last?

The duration and frequency of outages depend on the severity of the event and the directions provided by SPP. Rotating outages typically last between 30-60 minutes, maybe longer, before moving to another area. This can happen more than once in the next 36 hours.

Will these rotating outages happen only during the day?

No, these outages can happen at any time, day or night — when electricity-generating resources cannot meet the electricity demand in the region.

Why didn’t I receive a notice before my power was shut off for today’s (2/15/2021) rotating outage?

We understand that today’s outage took you by surprise. The location of today’s outage was determined by how much load needed to be shed as directed by SPP, which happened in minutes. Unfortunately, there wasn’t time to do it prior, but LES did our best to get the information out through all our available channels.

What if I have a medical need?

Although outages in our service area are infrequent, if you have a special medical need, be sure to make arrangements ahead of time for a battery backup or generator for your medical equipment, as outages can happen from time to time, most often caused by storms. If you encounter a life-threatening emergency, call 911 immediately.

If cold weather was coming, were you planning for this?

LES, in coordination with the Southwest Power Pool, enacted standard, proactive measures to protect system reliability for the LES service area. Short, rotating outages occurred throughout the region to guard against larger outages. A rotating outage allows LES to meet energy requirements with temporary interruptions of power. Although this is an unprecedented event, the plan has been developed for use in emergency situations.

Where are you communicating this information for all customers to see?

Updates will be provided on LES’ Facebook and Twitter pages, on LES.com and through local media outlets, both print and broadcast. News releases were written and dispersed to keep our customers informed.

Why is it important to conserve energy during this time?

Energy conservation is critical during this time due to low temperatures that are causing increased electricity and natural gas usage. The higher usage is putting a significant strain on these systems that could cause service reliability issues. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), LES’ regional reliability coordinator, has notified utilities within its regional footprint that energy curtailments may be necessary. Such reductions are used to balance the supply and demand of electricity in the region.

Will there be more rotating outages?

While LES hasn’t received additional requests from the Southwest Power Pool to curtail, we ask customers to remain prepared for rotating outages over the next 36 hours and you could experience more than one. Locations of controlled outages are determined by load shed requirements from SPP, which happens in minutes.

Why don’t you shut off the heavy users (businesses) before residential?

The two cycles of controlled outages that occurred impacted both residential and business customers. We are unable to segment out different addresses within a circuit.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.