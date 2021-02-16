Lincoln hospitals treat 20 people for cold-related injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local hospitals say they have treated roughly 20 people for cold-related injuries over the past few days.

A spokesperson for Bryan Health says the hospital system has treated 11 people in its emergency rooms over the past 48 hours with frostbite, or cuts and bruises suffered battling the cold weather.

At CHI Health, a spokesperson said 9 people have been treated for cold-related injuries in their emergency rooms.

The severity of the injuries varied.

According to Lincoln Police, the number of exposure calls officers have responded to has been minimal, with LPD taking 1 exposure call on Monday and 1 so far on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.