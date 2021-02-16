Advertisement

Lincoln hospitals treat 20 people for cold-related injuries

Thermostat
Thermostat(WLBT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local hospitals say they have treated roughly 20 people for cold-related injuries over the past few days.

A spokesperson for Bryan Health says the hospital system has treated 11 people in its emergency rooms over the past 48 hours with frostbite, or cuts and bruises suffered battling the cold weather.

At CHI Health, a spokesperson said 9 people have been treated for cold-related injuries in their emergency rooms.

The severity of the injuries varied.

According to Lincoln Police, the number of exposure calls officers have responded to has been minimal, with LPD taking 1 exposure call on Monday and 1 so far on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Central U.S. in level three emergency, power companies urge conservation
Norris Public Power District to start planned outages
Utility companies ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy

Latest News

Huskers Travel to No. 24 Northwestern Wednesday
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial down to mid-yellow...
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Staying dangerously cold overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Bitter cold temperatures continue Tuesday afternoon
LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday