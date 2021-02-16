Advertisement

LPD asking people to not call 911 to report outages

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking people to not call 911 to report power outages.

Tuesday morning, Lincoln Electric Systems started rolling power outages across the city.

However, LPD said that its Emergency Communication Center has been receiving a number of calls due to the outages, which risks tying up the 911 phone lines.

“We are aware of the power outages and are communicating with Lincoln Electric System.  We do not need to be notified of the outages at this time,” a spokesperson for LPD said.

Lincoln Police are also reminding people that if a traffic light is out, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.

