LPD: Man steals bottle of alcohol & air freshener from closed Walgreens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for stealing a bottle of alcohol and an air freshener from a closed Walgreens.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard an alarm and saw flashing lights coming from the Walgreens at 48th Street and Huntington Avenue.

LPD said the officer saw a man checking door handles of cars that were parked in the lot and made contact with him.

Officers said the man had a bottle of alcohol, with the security device still attached, sticking out of his pocket. LPD said officers also found an unopened air freshener on his person.

According to police, officers walked up to the store and saw the front doors open based on motion sensors, however, the store had been closed for business.

LPD said officers reviewed the surveillance video with the store manager that showed the man go inside the store at least three times while the alarm was sounding.

Officers said the bottle of alcohol and air fresheners were found to have been taken from inside the store.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the store and there was an estimated loss of $15.

LPD arrested 20-year Jacob Boone who is facing burglary charges.

