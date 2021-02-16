Advertisement

NPPD: rolling power outages will happen Tuesday

(Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday morning, NPPD announced that they have been informed by SPP to perform emergency coordinated power outages across the state.

Here is a statement directly from Southwest Power Pool:

These 30-minute interruptions of service occur in real-time, so we have very little, if any, notice as to where these interruptions will take place.

SPP is declaring an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 effective immediately for our entire 14-state balancing authority area. System-wide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of approximately 42 gigawatts (GW) due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas.

We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region. This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole. Individuals in the SPP service territory should take steps to conserve energy use and follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding conservation, local conditions and the potential for outages to their homes and businesses.

We are currently forecasting a morning peak of above 44.6 GW around 9:00 a.m. Central time.

