Planned power outage questions answered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brutal temperatures on Monday caused a record use of natural gas and electricity, so much so that Lincoln Electrical Systems had to start rolling blackouts at 12:10 p.m. Those only lasted 66 minutes, impacting more than 3,000 customers, and LES said it could happen again on Tuesday.

This is something that has left viewers with many questions.

With the cold temperatures, the first thing many people want to do is turn up the thermostat and stay warm inside. But that’s causing problems.

“None of us that have been in the industry in this region for several decades can remember an event quite like this,” said Jason Fortik, Vice President of Power Supply, LES.

Many viewers asked 10/11 NOW why this has never happened before, even though we’ve seen temperatures this cold in the past. Fortik said Monday was different.

“It has been a long duration and that coupled with the extremely low temps just compounds the stress it puts on the fuel supply system and the electric system,” said Fortik.

Others asked why LES wasn’t prepared, but those outages stem from a meeting where power officials declared an emergency. The Southwest Power Pool, which represents utilities across the Midwest, was in a Level Three Emergency.

“They’ve asked us to curtail loads or reduce loads to try to keep the system reliable,” said Fortik.

The first rolling blackouts started in areas around 56th and I-80 and Highway 77 and Folsom. A second and final cycle, shut off power around 91st and Highway 2.

A total of 3,636 customers lost power in Lincoln but the SPP said the worst may be yet to come.

“In fact, it could be even higher than the winter peak that we set this morning,” said Lanny Nickell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SPP.

If there are more planned outages, LES said it has only minutes from when it receives the request from SPP to when power will have to be shut off.

LES said that hospitals are not exempt from the planned outages, but they are last on the list and hospitals should have emergency plans in place.

