Rolling power outages underway in Lincoln Tuesday

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System has announced planned power outages around Lincoln Tuesday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., controlled outages were in effect for substations in the areas of I-80 and Highway 34, northeast of 70th and Adams and a section of north Lincoln from 27th to 48th and I-80 to Cornhusker.

Additional outages were in place for S 14th to S 40th and Yankee Hill to Rokeby, the area of College View and Highway 2 from 27th to 56th and Pioneers to Old Cheney.

Outages are expected to last 30 to 60 minutes at a time, according to the LES outage map.

Additional controlled outages have been planned for the area of Antelope Park, O to A Streets between 13th and 40th and southwest of I-80 and I-180. Other areas include southeast Lincoln from Highway 2 to 120th Street and Van Dorn to Pine Lake and northeast of 70th and O Streets.

You can view the LES map here.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, power blackouts will affect traffic signals. Drivers are reminded to treat all non-functioning signals as four way stops.

Anyone who experiences a power outage for more than an hour is asked to report their outage at LES.com/report or 1-888-365-2412, according to LES, as it may be an outage outside of this situation.

