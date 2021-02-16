Rolling power outages underway in Lincoln Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System has announced planned power outages around Lincoln Tuesday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., controlled outages were in effect for substations in the areas of I-80 and Highway 34, northeast of 70th and Adams and a section of north Lincoln from 27th to 48th and I-80 to Cornhusker.

Additional outages were in place for S 14th to S 40th and Yankee Hill to Rokeby, the area of College View and Highway 2 from 27th to 56th and Pioneers to Old Cheney.

LES has been instructed to shed load by the Southwest Power Pool. Our substations impacted are in the areas of 93rd and O Street and 17th and Holdrege. More information to come as we receive it. Stay safe. — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) February 16, 2021

Outages are expected to last 30 to 60 minutes at a time, according to the LES outage map.

Additional controlled outages have been planned for the area of Antelope Park, O to A Streets between 13th and 40th and southwest of I-80 and I-180. Other areas include southeast Lincoln from Highway 2 to 120th Street and Van Dorn to Pine Lake and northeast of 70th and O Streets.

You can view the LES map here.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, power blackouts will affect traffic signals. Drivers are reminded to treat all non-functioning signals as four way stops.

LES has initiated rolling blackouts due to high energy demand. These blackouts will affect traffic signals. Treat all non functioning signals as four way stops. Please be aware of traffic around you and drive cautiously. #LPD #LNK911 #Slowdown #buckleup via @lpd_duty pic.twitter.com/le0B39hOhl — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) February 16, 2021

Anyone who experiences a power outage for more than an hour is asked to report their outage at LES.com/report or 1-888-365-2412, according to LES, as it may be an outage outside of this situation.

